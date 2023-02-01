Living a more meaningful and happy life in 2023

Setting realistic goals and making changes in your behavior can make for a healthier year.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — Many people go into 2023 setting New Year's resolutions for themselves.

However, many people seem to forget that when they make those resolutions, they should also focus on prioritizing their mental health as well.

One recommendation made by Melanie Size of Centers for Children and Family is to avoid using the word "resolution."

“That’s something our therapists here at Centers like to recommend to help guide you along with those resolutions, is to take that word resolution out," Size said. "It’s very finalizing and it’s very strict and specific.”

Size also recommended to set realistic New Year's goals for oneself, while not putting too much on your plate at one time.

“It's also important to not set your expectations too high or to make them too rigid. For example, you start off with one book a month and all of a sudden it's February or March and you realize you only just got through the first part of the first book, it's ok," Size said. "Give yourself a break, you're still doing something, focus on the process and focus on the experience of it”

While all of the above can make your 2023 more meaningful, it is also important to take into account your own happiness and well being.

Size has some tips on how to stay happy and peaceful heading into the new year.