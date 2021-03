The program will allow people to make a $50 dollar donation to the MCHS Foundation to recognize a physician of their choosing.

ODESSA, Texas — The Medical Center Health System has introduced their Guardian Angel Program to honor their physicians.

You can go www.mchodessa.com/donate-now and make the $50 donation. You can leave a comment and selected which physician you would like to shine a light on.