MCH receive ACC Chest Pain Center Primary PCI Accreditation

Hospitals who have received this accreditation have shown great work in treating patients with heart attack symptoms.

ODESSA, Texas — Medical Center Hospital has received an American College of Cardiology Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI Accreditation.

This accreditation recognizes the expertise and commitment that MCH has towards its patients with chest pain and heart attack symptoms.

“Medical Center Hospital has demonstrated its commitment to providing Ector County and surrounding communities with excellent heart care,” said Deepak L. Bhatt, MD, MPH, FACC, chair of the ACC Accreditation Management Board. “ACC Accreditation Services is proud to award Medical Center Hospital with Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI Accreditation.”

In order to receive the accreditation, hospitals must take part in a multi-layered process that involves different kinds of analysis.

“With great honor, we receive this recognition of Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI Accreditation from the ACC,” said Rene Rodriguez, MCH Divisional Director of Cardiovascular Services. “As a Cardiovascular Service Line at Medical Center Health System, we strive to provide the best care with the intent of the best outcomes for our patients of the Permian Basin and surrounding communities served.”