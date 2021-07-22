MCH joins ownership of rehabilitation hospital along with Encompass Health and Midland Memorial Hospital

Medical Center Hospital became a partner starting on July 1, 2021.

ODESSA, Texas — Medical Center Hospital has partnered with Midland Memorial Hospital and Encompass Health for their inpatient rehabilitation hospital.

“We are pleased to partner with Medical Center Hospital of Odessa on our existing hospital in the Permian Basin,” said Frank Brown, president of Encompass Health’s southwest region. “This tri-venture is a true representation of healthcare providers coming together for the benefit of the community. We’re proud of the great work we’ve accomplished with the team at Midland Memorial Hospital over the years and couldn’t be more excited to bring another leading healthcare provider into our partnership.”

The 80-bed center has been serving the Midland-Odessa community for 27 years.

"The care of our patients does not stop when they leave the hospital, thus making this partnership with Encompass Health and Midland Memorial Hospital extremely important,” said Russell Tippin, chief executive officer and president of Medical Center Health System. “To have several partners in the region all working toward a goal of making sure the people of the Permian Basin are prioritized and cared for is a big step for our community. We are proud to be a part of this venture.”