MCH invests in new health sciences building at Odessa College

The Medical Center Health System has committed $5 million to the building for over a 10-year period.

ODESSA, Texas — The Medical Center Health System has committed to invest $5 million over a 10-year period into Odessa College's new Wood Health Sciences Building.

The building is brand new and is worth $39.7 million. The first floor of the new building will be named the "Medical Center Health System Simulation Hospital". The building is 83,000 square feet and four-stories.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with Odessa College,” says Russell Tippin, President and CEO, Medical Center Health System. “We are honored to have our name on the Health Sciences Center at OC. This partnership not only strengthens the bond our two organizations have, but also increases healthcare awareness and education right here in the Permian Basin.”

Odessa College will break ground on its new building in 2021 and officially open by the Fall of 2023. The goal of the simulation hospital is to bring all health sciences students together and make it a collaborative environment.

This will allow OC students to complete 50 percent of their required clinical hours here.

“The Medical Center Health System Simulation Hospital will change the face of healthcare in the Permian Basin with the advanced learning opportunities provided in this state-of-the-art simulation hospital,” Dr. Greg Williams, Odessa College President, says. “This collaborative learning environment will give OC health sciences students the opportunity to experience the inter-disciplinary work that is necessary to care for patients in a hospital setting. Our students will be more prepared than ever to graduate and go right to work in area hospitals.”