MCH designated as a Level III Maternal Facility by Texas DSHS

ODESSA, Texas — The Medical Center Hospital has been designated as a Level III Maternal Facility by Texas DSHS.

This will be valid for a three-year period and will expire on March 1, 2024.

“We are proud to offer the highest level of Maternity Care in the area,” said Christin Timmons, Chief Nursing Officer, Medical Center Health System. “Medical Center offers many things to enhance a family’s delivery experience as we partner with our amazing physician providers. The staff at Medical Center are beyond compare and are one of the key pieces of receiving this prestigious recognition.”

MCH is the only hospital to receive this designation in the Permian Basin.

MCH meet all the standards of care relating to the treatment of pregnant and postpartum patients in Texas to achieve this Level III designation.