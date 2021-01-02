MCH completes first four WATCHMAN™ procedures successfully

This permanent heart implant will reduce stroke risk for patients with heart issues.

ODESSA, Texas — Medical Center Hospital has successfully completed the first four WATCHMAN™ procedures.

This permanent heart implant is the only FDA-approved device that reduces the stroke risk for patients with heart issues.

Dr. Manohar Angirekula and Dr. Adam Farber were the two doctors to complete the procedures.

MCH is also the only health center in the Permian Basin to offer the WATCHMAN™ device. The first procedure was done on November 4, 2020.

“With the many apprehensions in today’s healthcare due to the pandemic, we are fortunate to have a dedicated Cardiac Service Line that is incomparable to any facility in our area and continues to expand services offered for the community,” says Rene Rodriguez, Divisional Director of the Center for Heart Disease at MCH. “The Leadless Pacemaker and Watchman are only a couple of the many procedures now available here at MCH where our community members do not have to travel to bigger cities for their care."

This permanent device only needs one procedure and doesn't have to be replaced. It will not be seen outside the body and most patients are able to go home the next day.