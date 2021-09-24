Long-term COVID-19 symptoms in children

Children could experience long-term COVID-19 symptoms after no longer having the virus. Symptoms include fatigue, abdominal pain, and trouble concentrating

TEXAS, USA — There's a concern about the long-term symptoms children could be effected by even once they are no longer infected by COVID-19.

These symptoms include: fatigue, trouble concentrating, abdominal pain and trouble sleeping.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, 5.3 million children have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic started.

With the delta variant, doctors are keeping an eye on the effects it can have on kids.

"The Delta variant has impacted children much more than the first waves did, we are seeing very high numbers in the community," says Dr. James Fortenberry.

These symptoms are faster to detect in older children than younger because younger children tend to have a harder time describing what may be going on.

These particular symptoms could affect a kid regardless of if they were symptomatic or not when they were first infected.

"We now see that it's impacting children, and it may be up to 50% of children who are infected whether they were symptomatic or not," says Dr. Jayne Morgan.