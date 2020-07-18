Local hospitals preparing for tough fall and winter season

Doctors are preparing to navigate more unseen territory this year as they prepare to learn how the flu and COVID-19 will interact with each other.

ODESSA, Texas — The Director of the CDC has warned medical professionals to be prepared for a tough winter and fall season.

This year, the flu won't be the only respiratory virus we have to worry about trying to infect our bodies, but also COVID-19.

Local doctors are saying it's hard to prepare for a situation you can't predict.

Based on the data that's available now on the CDC flu site, the hospitals are prepared with multiple surge plans to make sure they can keep up with the demand.

Doctors are spending their summers learning more about COVID-19 but Fall is just around the corner, and that brings new questions to the table.

"For the flu, the younger kids are more likely to get sicker from it so how does that stress the health care system for us locally," said Dr. Rohith Saravanan, Chief Medical Officer at Odessa Regional Medical Center.

Right now, hospitals are already running on a COVID-19 surge plan. That means they reserve space and supplies for patients fighting COVID-19.

In Odessa, Medical Center Hospital is the only emergency department that is accepting pediatric patients.

If our area were to see spike in flu cases that will mean that hospitals have to reevaluate the plan they're running on and adjust.

"Do we tone down our COVID plan so we can tone up or flu plan or should we keep those in place and plan for flu in addition to COVID," said Saravanan. "Those are the things that are in our mind right now."

It is a preparation for the worst, hope for the best situation as doctors embrace to navigate through the unseen territory in the coming months.

"It's such a new situation to see whether flu and COVID are going to interact with each other and make situations worse or if they're actually going to take away from each other," said Saravanan.

Ultimately Dr. Saravanan believes staying prepared to be flexible and adapt is the best plan right now.

"Right now it's just a prediction so we just have to wait and see what will truly come out of that flu season," said Saravanan.

One positive for our region is we typically see the flu season later than the other regions because of our geographic location and high temperatures.

This will give medical officials a chance to watch, learn and figure out how the flu and COVID-19 interact in other areas before we see it in the basin.