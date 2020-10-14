Local doctors encourage regular mammogram screenings amidst COVID-19

"4 out of 5 women in the Permian Basin are not getting their mammograms as they should be over the age of 40," Dr. Gabrielle Rich, SMMC OBGYN said.

ODESSA, Texas — You are going to see a lot of pink as we go through the month of October.

It's all in an effort to raise awareness of breast cancer prevention and research.

Local hospitals are making a push for people to get mammograms more often, a critical screening that most women in West Texas aren't taking.

Pandemic or not, a mammogram should be non-negotiable.

"While COVID is going on we don't know how long this is going to be going on, so it's important not to forgo these screening exams that we all need every year," Dr. Gabrielle Rich, SMMC OBGYN said.

New safety measures are in place to give doctors and patients alike peace of mind.

When it comes to breast cancer, early detection is key. That's why breast exams and mammograms are crucial, especially for women over 40.

But here's the problem:

"4 out of 5 women in the Permian Basin are not getting their mammograms as they should be over the age of 40, so that's a significant amount of women who are missing out on this screening," Dr. Rich said.

"The only tool that we really have to fight this disease is to catch it early so we can help cure people easier," Dr. Rich said.

That's why they've dedicated the month of October to push more people to get an exam through education and offering reduced-priced exams.

"I am so grateful that my family member did go get her mammogram done every year and we were able to find her breast cancer early and treat her," Dr. Rich said.

So be sure to check often and catch early.



If you'd like to learn more about SMMC and ORMC's mammogram opportunities this month, visit their websites or give them a call.

SMMC: 432-263-1211