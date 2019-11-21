MIDLAND, Texas — If you are a resident of the Midland/Odessa area, Vitalant needs your help avoiding local blood shortages ahead of the holiday season.

During this time, it becomes particularly difficult to meet the local demand for blood.

With people traveling, preparing for the holidays, and working, it is easy to forget to donate blood. Additional holiday travel also creates a demand for more blood as accidents can occur.

In order to counter this trend, HEB will be sponsoring blood drives at their Midland and Odessa stores.

Just in time for Thanksgiving, anyone who donates blood at either of these two blood drives will receive either a turkey or a ham while supplies last.

The first blood drive will be held Monday, November 25 at the Midland H-E-B, 5407 Andrews Highway, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The second will be held the following day, Tuesday, November 26, at the Odessa HEB, 3801 E. 42nd, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Everyone is encouraged to take a little time out of their busy holiday schedules, come and donate blood, and make a lifesaving difference for a local hospital patient!

Those who wish to donate may call 877-UBS-HERO (877-827-4376) or visit www.bloodhero.com to make an appointment to give. Walk-ins are also welcome.

