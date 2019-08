MIDLAND, Texas — Lifestyle Medicine Center will be hosting a Nutrition for Healthy Kids class on August 29.

The class will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Midland Memorial West Campus.

Tickets are $5 and online registration is required.

The class will help parents learn how to keep their children energized and healthy through different types and amounts of foods.

For more information or to register for the class you can click here.