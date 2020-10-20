Learn about how to manage stress at Midland Health

Do you want to learn how to manage your stress?

MIDLAND, Texas — Do you want to learn how to manage your stress?

If so, then take part in the Practical/Life Application of Stress Management at Lifestyle Medicine Center at Midland Health.

In this class, you will learn different techniques of breathing, gentle movement, and mindfulness.

Those who want to learn how to manage their stress will also learn how to identify it and how to develop a practical stress tool kit.

The class will be held on Oct. 20 at 6 p.m.