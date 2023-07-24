Importance of protecting your skin when out in the sun, especially with the West Texas extreme heat

Even if you don't plan on staying outside for very long, some form of skin protection can still go a long way in protecting you.

MIDLAND, Texas — The sun can do a lot more damage to your skin than you might think, especially if you're not actively trying to protect it.

“It’s so important and especially out here in West Texas," said Adrienne Do, a physician assistant at Basin Dermatology. "I mean the sun is the number one cause of aging and skin cancer. So it’s really important to take those precautionary steps to protect our skin.”

Do also says that the risk of skin cancer is especially higher for those with fairer skin.

“So actually 1 in 5 individuals are going to develop a skin cancer and 1 in 3 Caucasians are going to develop a skin cancer," Do continued. "The most common type of skin cancer is Basal Cell Carcinoma. So it’s really important to get your yearly skin checks, just to make sure there isn’t any pre-cancerous lesions or abnormal moles that we need to take a look at.”

It doesn’t take much work to give your skin extra protection at all, which is why Do says it should be a part of your daily routine.

“First things first, sunscreen every single day," Do said. "Whether it’s raining, shining, always wear your sunscreen. Another thing you can do is seek shade during the peak hours. Another thing is to wear a wide brimmed hat to protect your face, ears, neck, and chest. Another thing that patients can do is they can wear protective clothing such as long-sleeved clothes to protect their arms and their legs.”