How to keep your heart healthy during American Heart Month

Each year 1 in 3 women die from heart disease, the leading cause of death among women in the U.S.

TEXAS, USA — For the month of February, a lot of attention is brought to the heart. February is American Heart Month, a time for people to focus on their cardiovascular health.

According to the American Heart Association, heart disease is the leading cause of death in African American and White women. Each year, 1 in 3 women die from this disease a year.

Symptoms women experience may be pain in the neck or jaw, angina (dullness or sharp chest pain) or pain in your upper abdomen or back. However in some causes you may not experience any symptoms at all.

Which is why it is important to try to stay educated about heart disease and how to take care of yourself to prevent it.

“We as caretakers, we as women, are usually the ones thinking about other individual's health, or we're worried about our kids or our husband or our grandkids. So just check in on the women in your life, because heart disease and heart attacks, it would shock you to know the impact that it has on women's health, and of all ages, and it doesn't discriminate on whether you're 30 or whether you're 60.”