How extreme temperatures can impact your kidney function

Extreme heat exposure can lead to dehydration, which ultimately could result in kidney failure and other health issues. Staying hydrated by drinking water is key.

MIDLAND, Texas — During this time of the year, the importance behind staying safe while dealing with extreme temperatures can't be overemphasized. There are several heat-related illnesses, and kidney failure is one of them.

The heat can significantly impact our kidney function considering what that function is. Our kidney’s filter waste from the body and they need fluids, so becoming dehydrated can lead to significant problems.

Triple-digit heat in the Permian Basin has created a constant threat to our health.

“I'm telling you, people can lose 50% of their kidney function just like that within a matter of [a] few hours of heat exposure," said Dr. Rama Chemitiganti, the Regional Chairman of the Department of Internal Medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center at the Permian Basin.

Dr. Chemitiganti says the loss of water puts stress on the body, and you can’t quantify that loss through sweat.

“As the temperature raises, you start to lose more and more fluid as you’re exposed to the heat," said Dr. Chemitiganti.

What follows is dehydration.

“You have less amount of blood circulating, less amount of salt, that puts the pressure on the kidney," said Dr. Chemitiganti. "So, kidneys try to retain as much fluid as they can as a compensatory mechanism for all the fluid that we’re losing, but it doesn’t take much fluid loss to start losing kidney function.”

And if you lose kidney function, the consequences are serious.

“If the kidney’s shutdown -- you’re dehydrated to begin with -- you’re trying to filter waste and it’s already compromised," said John Floyd, Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator for the City of Midland Health Department. "You’re making kidney’s that are already working too hard try to make them work harder, which can result in kidney failure, high blood pressure, eventually death – if not death it’s going to effect the brain, cause nerve damage, cause brain damage and that’s irreparable.”

To avoid any heat-related issues, water consumption is key.

“Stay on top of your water intake," said Floyd. "Water-rest-shade, I can’t say that enough, you’ll see that’s a recurring theme.”

“With the heat that we are having, it’s very important to stay hydrated, it’s very important to limit the times of sun exposure," said Dr. Chemitiganti. "Wear comfortable clothing and wear comfortable headwear and prevent sun damage by using sunscreen, take frequent breaks.”