Local hospitals relying on FEMA nurses to keep up with COVID-19 demand

Midland Memorial Hospital has requested around 150 FEMA nurses to help care for COVID-19 patients. MCH and ORMC have requested FEMA's help as well.

The hospitals in the Permian Basin are at or near capacity because of COVID-19.

Midland Memorial, Medical Center, and Odessa Regional are having to rely on state and federal aid to keep up with demand.

Many of the hospitals have requested Federal Emergency Management Agency nurses and respiratory therapists, along with more equipment, like ventilators.

But when you hear the word FEMA, natural disasters typically come to mind, not hospital resources.

“We typically see FEMA come in a hurricane and other natural disasters," Kit Bredimus, Midland Memorial Hospital's Chief Nursing Officer, said. "With our situation this is different, we have never had FEMA out here before.”

What the hospital is dealing with, is an emergency.

“The fact that we have to have FEMA come is a big red flag for everyone," Bredimus said. "This is a very serious event because we have to rely on federal resources.”

And those resources, while crucial, are not cheap.

“Contract labor is very expensive, hospitals try not to rely on contract labor," Bredimus said. "Because sometimes they cost double, sometimes triple what our regular staff cost.”

FEMA nurses are also trained differently than the hospital’s normal staff.

“We put them on an expedited training system and they learn as they go," Bredimus said. " Whereas our normal process, we have a nationally recognized fellowship here that usually takes months."

Right now there are 350 clinical nurses at MMH.

There are about 115 FEMA nurses helping the hospital keep up with the 109 COVID patients there now.

That number is expected to grow, so the hospital has requested an additional 30 nurses and respiratory therapists to help.

“Whenever we put in a request for FEMA, all we get is an acknowledgment," Bredimus said. "We do not get an ETA of when they are going to show up. They just show up.”

Showing up for the community, during its most crucial time of need.

Along with FEMA nurses, the hospital has requested tents from the state to give the hospital more room for patients.

They are planning on having the mobile medical unit outside of the hospital.