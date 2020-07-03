MIDLAND, Texas — Family Dollar and Market Street in Midland were both sold out of hand sanitizer on March 6, 2020.

Because of this people are trying to order online, but the demand has fueled a big jump in prices.

But before you go spending some big bucks, you can actually make your own.

NewsWest 9 talked to a local pharmacist at Market Street today and he said making your own is just as effective as store bought, the homemade kind will just make your hands a little dryer since the moisturizing component is not there.

You are just going to need a few household ingredients and a bowl to mix it all together.

This recipe comes from the World Health Organization and has been verified by them.

You will need:

1/3 cup of aloe vera gel

2/3 cup of isopropyl alcohol

The most important ingredient is the rubbing alcohol or isopropyl alcohol. That's what's going to kill the bacteria and all the germs.

Local pharmacists say you want to make sure your rubbing alcohol is 99% in order to be the most effective. This creates a 60 percent threshold when mixed with the aloe vera that meets the CDC standards for sanitizer.

Anything less, like a bottle of 91% rubbing alcohol is going to be effective as well, but pharmacists say it'll only kill about 85% of germs as opposed to 99% with the 99% rubbing alcohol.

You can pour your mixture into a travel size bottle for keeping.

If you'd like, you can add a few drops of lavender, vanilla, or an essential oil if you want to make it smell a little better and a little less like rubbing alcohol.

This is an easy way to keep you and your family safe and sanitized.

