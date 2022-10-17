Hearing aids will now be available over the counter

No prescription is needed for over the counter hearing aids.

MIDLAND, Texas — You now longer have to go directly to the doctor to get hearing aids. Now, it's as easy as stopping by your local pharmacy.

Hearing aids are now available to purchase over the counter from retail stores such as Walmart, CVS and Walgreens.

If you would like to purchase hearing aids, you do not need a prescription or a pre-fitting by a doctor.

Audiologist Orland Purcell with Audio Acoustics Hearing Centers hopes that the stigma of hearing loss will drop now that hearing aids are more commonly available.

“I think that this is a great opportunity for the public to have an increased awareness of hearing loss and the decrease in the association of the stigma with it,” Purcell said.

It also relieves any pressure or anxiety one may have when they need hearing aids but don't want to visit a doctor.

"It gives them the opportunity to try it for themselves and they don't have the pressure of going through and meeting someone and doing that," Purcell said. "It's a great thing that may help them in certain environments, whether it's in the gym or in a board meeting or wherever it is, it may help them to be able to do that and be able to it quickly rather than have to get an appointment and have expertise given to them.”