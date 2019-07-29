ODESSA, Texas — Heart Disease is the number one killer in the United States.

Those who have family history of heart disease are at risk.

Tate Owen is one of those people, so she faced her fear and made an appointment with Medical Center Hospital for a Heart Healthy Check Up.

During the checkup, the staff performed coronary calcium CT scan.

“This test we measure your coronary arteries to measure if there’s any calcium build up in there,” said MCH CT Technologist, Andy Munoz. “If they do find calcium in your coronary arteries, it’s a tale tell sign that you may have heart disease in the future.”

There are a few factors that put some people at a higher risk than others.

“Some of the buildup is hereditary-way of life like eating unhealthy for long periods of time, no exercise and diabetes takes effect on some people” said Munoz.

The test is quick, and within minutes doctors can see a complex image of the scanned heart.

A cardiologist then takes the results from the tests and looks at blood pressure, weight, body mass index, cholesterol and triglycerides to put together a comprehensive health report.



“It's a preventative measure test so that you can know your overall health of your heart before anything can possibly happen” said Munoz.

Medical Center Hospital recommends anyone over the age of 40 or with a family history of heart disease get the test done.

To make a Healthy Heart appointment, call 432-640-2255.