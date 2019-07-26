Due to confirmed measles cases in El Paso, Ector and Midland County Health Departments have issued a health advisory.

El Paso may be a little more than a five hour drive from Midland and Odessa, but health officials say it's still too close for comfort.

"It's always good to do a forward-looking approach. because our county is getting big and we have a lot of people coming in and out," said Dr. Babatunde Jinadu, health authority with the Ector County Health Department.

Dr. Jinadu explained it's the exact reason why they can't stress the importance of two things, enough. One is being vaccinated and two is catching the signs and symptoms for measles as soon as possible.

"The classic symptoms would include sensitivity to light. The rash is also different. It's a very fine rash, with a very high fever to go with it. So it's different from other rashes that we generally look at," said Jinadu.

The sooner you catch the symptoms, the sooner you can get help and prevent the disease from being spread any further.

"The numbers as of today we have six confirmed measles cases in El Paso. So that brings the total count in the state of Texas to 21," said Amrinder Chahal, epidemiologist with the Ector County Health Department.

So should we be worried?

"It's more about being cautious because we haven't had any cases in Ector County so far. There hasn't been any exposure identified outside of El Paso. But it's important to be proactive," said Chahal.

Chahal says it is recommended that people get vaccinated at 12 to 15 months and a second dose at four to six years old.

For more information, contact the health department at 432-498-4141.