ODESSA, Texas — The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, which set the minimum water quality standards for public drinking water, declared the City of Odessa failed to meet the minimum treatment technique requirements for the month of October 2019.

They found the Odessa water system had more than 5% of the combined filter effluent turbidity readings were above 0.3 NTU for the month.

The City of Odessa has increased the Alum dosage to 90 mg/I with a dosage of .60 mg/I of polymer to correct this violation.

The city's engineering and public works department said no action needs to be taken by the community.

They also state the water is safe for human consumption, but asking you to share this information with anyone who drinks this water.

For more information on this issue, you may contact the City's engineering department at 432~335-3244.

