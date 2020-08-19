Odessa Links holds free mental health webinar for service providers

Odessa Links says the main goal of the webinar is to help address to mental health impact of traumatic events.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Links will be presenting a free webinar on August 20 for local service providers.

The webinar will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on August 20 and feature three speakers.

The webinar comes following the 2019 mass shooting, an economic downturn in the oil and gas industry and the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The schedule for the day's webinar is as follows:

9am-10:45am H. Reese Butler II Topic : Hope in Action - the Making of 1 800 SUICIDE

: Hope in Action - the Making of 1 800 SUICIDE 11am-12pm Chandra Quintanar Topic : Offering Hope to the Permian Basin through Trauma

: Offering Hope to the Permian Basin through Trauma 1pm-2:45pm Karen Alter-Reid, Ph.D. Topic: When Community Disaster Strikes: Reflections from Sandy Hook and the Pandemic

Although the webinar is free, advanced registration is required. You can register via the Odessa Links website.