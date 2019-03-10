October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Pink the Basin is stepping up to help.

Thanks to fundraising efforts, the organization is able to provide mammograms and prostheses to those with limited or no health care insurance.

To see if you qualify for these services, you can call the Family Health Clinic at 432-640-4860.

Women turning 40 can also receive a free birthday mammogram at Medical Center Hospital. If you are within two months of your birthday you can book your appointment at 432-640-2225.

Pink the Basin It's important to know what you're dealing with! To find out where you can get help with mammography services, visit us at: http://www.pinkthebasin.com/get-help/ #knowyouropponent

