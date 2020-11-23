Trinity Baptist Church to host free COVID-19 testing

The testing will be held on November 23 and 24.

BIG SPRING, Texas — The Trinity Baptist Church in Big Spring will host free COVID-19 testing at its venue starting November 23 and 24.

The testing will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The church is located at the North side of the gym on 1700 E. FM700 street.

The test is a molecular oral swab test and it will be available for anyone five years old or older with or without symptoms.

You do not need an appointment to receive a test and the results will take about 2-3 days to come back.