FORT DAVIS, Texas — It's not too late to get your flu shot!

A flu shot clinic will be held in Fort Davis on Thursday, December 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jeff Davis County Emergency Services building, 201 W. Court Ave.

Flu shots will be free to any adult or child who is uninsured or underinsured.

This clinic is a partnership between the Texas Department of State Health Services and Jeff Davis County Ambulance.

Questions regarding eligibility should be addressed to Monica Urias at (432) 229-1540.

RELATED: Banks want to mine your spending data for extra revenue

Thousands of people die every year due to flu-related causes.

You should get the flu vaccine if you belong to an at-risk group and research shows that low-risk groups receiving the vaccine can assist in flu exposure to as-risk groups.

RELATED: President Jimmy Carter re-admitted to hospital over the weekend