When is the best time to get your flu shot?

The best time to get your flu shot is between September and the end of October.

ODESSA, Texas — Just seconds, that's how long it takes to get a flu shot.

"Usually it’s super quick and easy. The actual injection takes less than a couple of seconds," said Amanda Tyler, director of employee health and wellness at Medical Center Hospital.

If you're ready to get your shot, you may be wondering when is a good time for you to get it. According to Tyler, September and October is good.

Tyler also said this time is also right around flu season, so the sooner you get it the better you'll be protected.

"That’s usually the flu-season. CDC states that the season is from October to the end of March. And sometimes that can be extended depending on what they see, or depending on numbers and how many illnesses and the data they receive," Tyler said. "It’s super important for them not to wait because we want to maximize the protection for ourselves, from our community and for our loved ones. The better we do in protecting ourselves we can decrease hospitalization rates [and] severe illnesses."

As for where you can get the shot, you can go to your local doctor or pharmacy.

"Usually I recommend you go see your primary care provider or any of the local pharmacies they do have it available and they do have it right now," Tyler said. "Please get vaccinated. Help us to protect ourselves first and foremost. We want to make sure we are healthy and available to take care all of our loved ones from the elderly to our children and even newborns."