Floyd Gwinn Park COVID-19 testing will be closed for the holidays

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa has decided to close its free COVID-19 testing site at Floyd Gwinn Park for the holidays.

Testing will not be available for Christmas, Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Testing at Floyd Gwinn Park will resume on January 4, 2021.

Anyone resident over the age of five can be tested. The tests will be free, but if you have insurance, you will be asked to bring your insurance card with you.