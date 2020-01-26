MIDLAND, Texas — If you are interested in learning how trauma or other events mentally affect the brain, then attending the 5th Annual Permian Basin Mental Health Conference is where you can learn all you need to know.

A conference for counselors, agencies working with children, mental health professionals, or anyone who is interested in learning about trauma and other issues affecting mental health, will have the opportunity to at this free educational event.

Lunch and snacks will be provided to those who attend.

The 5th Annual Permian Basin Mental Health Conference will take place on Jan. 31 between 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.