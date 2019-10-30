WEST, Texas — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is proposing new warnings about breast implants, saying women wanting the procedure done should receive stronger warnings about possible complications.

The FDA issued a statement saying in part:



"We believe women should have thoughtful and balanced discussions with their health care provider about the benefits and risks of breast implants based on clear and current information."



Local Surgeon Sylvan Bartlett has done more than 30,000 breast augmentations over the past 40 years in the Basin. Before every surgery, he makes sure to go over a long list of potential complications with his patients.

Dr. Bartlett says it is about time the FDA starts regulating breast implants because not every doctor makes it a point to go over the risks before having the procedure done.



“I think that people should be informed about everything good and everything negative about whatever they’re going to do so they can make an informed decision” Bartlett, said.

That is why he spends a significant amount of time and energy going over potential complications with each patient before surgery.

“I try to make them a mini expert because they’re embarking on something that will give them more confidence," Bartlett said. "I don’t want them happy for five minutes, I want it for the long term.”



Not every plastic surgeon shares the same philosophy, so the FDA is recommending black box warning requirements on implant packaging. This is the strongest form of caution to make patients aware of the risks that come with breast implants.



Some of the complications can include:

Chronic fatigue

Joint pain

Breast implant-associated lymphoma (BIA-ALCL)

The warning is for all implants including, silicone, saline, textured and smooth.

One of Bartlett’s patients advises women to do their own research on the risks before getting anything done permanently.



“You just have to be diligent in doing your homework and finding out what everything is before you do it,” Nancy Hopper said.



Dr. Bartlett says the main risk that comes from a breast augmentation is undergoing anesthesia and the healing process due to potential infections.

If you are a woman who already has breast implants, it is recommended you get screened regularly. Make sure you know the risks if symptoms do show up and have a conversation with your doctor.

For more information on the FDA warnings click here.

