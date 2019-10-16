Does it seem as if everyone around you is coming down with something? A lot of sniffling and sneezing – it must something in the air. Doctors say there is.



Allergy expert Dr. Miguel Wolbert says his office typically sees another resurgence of allergies this time of year. Unlike the spring, the fall season brings a lot of weed pollen.

"This is a time of year that the weather is agreeable. Everyone is playing sports, football, soccer, we're out all the time and we get all of these pollens on us and that what leads to the symptoms," Dr. Wolbert said.

The wind doesn't help either. Dr. Wolbert says cold fronts and other windy days that West Texas is known for blows pollen into the air and into our respiratory system.



Typical allergy symptoms include, runny nose, itchy eyes and throat.

The Midland-Odessa allergy forecast is expected to be ‘moderate’ this week, according to pollen.com. Ragweed and elm trees are the biggest problem makers.



Since staying in-doors isn’t an option for most people (hello, Friday night football), what can you do?

“If you're outside playing and you see weeds or grass, be cautious with that. If you're prone to having allergies, make sure you take time to wash your hands or shower when you first come in," Dr. Wolbert said.



If you're just down right miserable, Dr. Wolbert says there are good over the counter medications you can take. If that doesn't help, set up an appointment with an allergist.