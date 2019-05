Energy drinks may be bad for your heart.

Researchers studied 34 adults between the ages of 18 and 40-years-old.

Those who drank a 32-ounce caffeinated energy drink in a short period of time experienced changes in their heart rhythm hours later.

There was also an increase in their blood pressure.

This is compared to those who consumed a placebo drink.

Experts say doctors should advise patients who have heart conditions to limit their consumption of energy drinks.