MIDLAND, Texas — The West Texas branch of the Alzheimer's Association will be hosting an information session on healthy living to prevent Alzheimer's and dementia.

The 2019 Education Conference will be held at the Midland College Carrasco Room from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 20. The title of the conference is "Healthy Living - Pathway to Hope.

During the conference Midland health officials will be examining the impacts of lifestyle choices and other risk factors that could result in the formation of dementia. Ways to improve brain health will also be discussed.

"People are really going to be given hope, which is something that, when, dealing with Alzheimer's or dementia, we don't hear that word very frequently," said Janet Cross, the Program Coordinator for the Alzheimer Association's West Texas branch.

"This is something they truly have control over, whether they have it in their early stages or maybe they're at risk, maybe we can lower their risk."

The emphasis on the conference will be on stress management, but they will also be discussing things like nutrition, physical exercise, socialization and sleep.