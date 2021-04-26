Ector County Health Department holds walk-in STD testing clinic

The three-day clinic will be held Tuesday through Thursday from 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — In honor of National Sexually Transmitted Disease Awareness Month, The Ector County Health Department is offering a three-day walk-in STD testing clinic Tuesday through Thursday from 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m.

ECHD said STD cases in the Permian Basin were at an all-time high before the COVID-19 pandemic and have increased since the pandemic started.

They also said many STDs don’t have symptoms and testing is necessary to know a person’s status.

They will be doing blood and urine testing and masks are required.

ECHD is located at 221 N Texas Avenue in Odessa.