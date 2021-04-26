x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Newswest 9 | Midland, Texas | newswest9.com

Health

Ector County Health Department holds walk-in STD testing clinic

The three-day clinic will be held Tuesday through Thursday from 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m.
Credit: Ector County Health Department

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas —

In honor of National Sexually Transmitted Disease Awareness Month, The Ector County Health Department is offering a three-day walk-in STD testing clinic Tuesday through Thursday from 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. 

ECHD said STD cases in the Permian Basin were at an all-time high before the COVID-19 pandemic and have increased since the pandemic started. 

They also said many STDs don’t have symptoms and testing is necessary to know a person’s status. 

They will be doing blood and urine testing and masks are required.

ECHD is located at 221 N Texas Avenue in Odessa.

For more information on the clinic, call 432-498-4141 ext. 0 or click here.

Related Articles