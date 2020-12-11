Ector County ISD mourns the loss of a third grader who died due to MIS-C

The third-grade student passed away at Covenant Children’s Hospital over the weekend due to complications from Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children.

LUBBOCK, Texas — An Ector County ISD student has passed away at Covenant Children's Hospital in Lubbock.

The owners of DoughBoy's Cafe in Odessa posted to Facebook on Monday, sharing the news of their grandson's heartbreaking death.

In another post, the cafe's Facebook also says that their grandson never tested positive for COVID-19, but did have antibodies for the virus.

The death was confirmed Wednesday in a press conference with Covenant Children’s CEO Dr. Amy Thompson and Dr. Lara Johnson.

Doctors say the child died due to complications from Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C.

It's not immediately clear if the death was related to a COVID-19.

According to the CDC's website, "We do not yet know what causes MIS-C. However, many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19 or had been around someone with COVID-19.”