Health

ECISD partners with MCH to start pop-up vaccine clinics

During the month of June, ECISD students ages 12 and older will have the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Credit: Ector County ISD
(Source: Ector County ISD)

ODESSA, Texas — ECISD begin to offer pop-up vaccine clinics during the month of June with the help fo MCH. 

Students enrolled in the district ages 12 and older will have a chance to receive the vaccine. 

Vaccinations will be limited and students must be with their parents in order to be vaccinated. 

The pop-up clinics will run on a first come, first serve basis. 

Dates, times and locations for these clinics are: 

- Wednesday, June 16 at Bonham Middle School from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 

- Wednesday, June 23 at Crockett Middle Shcool from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 

- Wednesday, June 30 at Wilson & Young Medal Honor Middle School from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

