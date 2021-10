The clinic will be giving out the first and second dose as well as the Booster shots for the Moderna vaccine.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The ECHD will be holding a Moderna vaccine clinic on October 27 and 28 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. each day.

The ECHD is located on 221 N Texas Ave in Odessa.

The clinic will be distributing first and second doses as well as the booster shot.

No appointments are required and the vaccines will be given out on a first come first serve basis.