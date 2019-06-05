ODESSA, Texas — The National Association of Letter Carriers will conduct its 27th annual national food drive Saturday, May 11.

To participate, customers simply leave donations of non-perishable food items next to their mailbox before the delivery of the mail on May 11.

Letter carriers will collect these donations as they deliver mail along their postal routes, and distribute them to local food banks, pantries, shelters and churches.

Visit stampouthungerfooddrive.us to learn more.

The Letter Carriers' food drive is held annually on the second Saturday in May in 10,000 cities and towns in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and Guam.

It remains as important as ever, with many people facing economic struggles.

Hunger affects tens of millions of people around the country, including millions of children, senior citizens, and veterans.

"This is a labor of love for letter carriers, and we are proud to see how it has grown in impact over the years," NALC President Fredric Rolando said. "It's an honor to be able to help people in need all across the country—and to do so in a way that brings out the best in so many Americans."

Last year, letter carriers collected 71.6 million pounds of food donations along their postal routes, bringing the total since NALC's food drive began in 1993 to more than 1.67 billion pounds.

The food donations stay in each community, going to help local residents.

Several national partners are assisting NALC in the food drive: the U.S. Postal Service, the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW), the National Rural Letter Carriers' Association, United Way Worldwide, the AFL-CIO, Valpak, and Valassis.

People who have questions about the drive in their area should ask their letter carrier, contact their local post office or go to nalc.org/food, facebook.com/StampOutHunger or twitter.com/StampOutHunger.