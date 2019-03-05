ODESSA, Texas — As of April 26, CDC claimed 704 cases of measles have been reported in 2019.

Measles can cause a high fever, rash, pneumonia, brain inflammation and even death.

"It's one of the most contagious because it is carried in the nasal passages and in the oral passages," said Ector County Health Department Director, Gino Solla.

So contagious that if an infected person coughed or sneezed, 90% of non-vaccinated people in that area would become infected.

Ector County has only had three clinically diagnosed cases, meaning the client proposed measles-like symptoms that haven't been tested or proven yet. Two of the three came back negative, while the other case was barely reported on May 1.

"The third case we are working on right now so we sent the specimen to the lab in Austin and we are waiting on the results," said Ector County Epidemiologist, Amrinder Chahal.

Doctors are urging vaccination, especially for people traveling outside the U.S.

"For children ages 0-18, they are required to receive two doses. The first one at the age of one and the second one between the ages of four and six. Anybody 18 years of age or older is usually recommended to get two doses as well," said Ector County Immunization program manager, Rennia Geers.