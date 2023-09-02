Diabetes patients having difficulty finding medication at pharmacies

A medication that was originally approved to treat diabetes has recently been approved for weight loss, but now supplies are running short.

Example video title will go here for this video

ODESSA, Texas — Ozempic is a injectable medication that has been used to treat diabetes, primarily in type 2 diabetics.

"They show improvements for sugar, they show improvements in weight and they have been shown in liver diseases and other diseases," said Dr. Ramachandra Chemitiganti of the Texas Tech Physicians Endocrinology & Diabetes Center and Regional Chairman for Internal Medicine at TTHSU Permian Basin.

But in 2021, the drug was approved for weight loss.

"The drug companies started testing higher doses of these medications and got the FDA approval for weight loss," said Dr. Chemitiganti.

The medication has recently taken the form of a trend, some paying thousands of dollars out of pocket to take it and lose weight.

"Some of these people that have been implicated in social media have followers of tens of millions of people and people look up to them for things, and if they are using a weight loss medication that is not approved for weight loss or they are using diabetes medication then if it's fair for them then their followers might think its fair for them too," Dr. Chemitiganti said.

It's recommended that if you do use these medication for diabetes to talk to your doctor to make sure you have access to such crucial tools to manage your blood sugar.

"For all diabetics that are on these medications, to have a conversation with your doctor before they're actually running out to make sure there is a reliable source for their medication," said Dr. Chemitiganti.

If you don't have diabetes, medical professionals are asking you to keep your neighbors in mind.