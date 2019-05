Fewer Americans are being diagnosed with diabetes.

According to the CDC, new cases of diabetes dropped 35% after peaking in 2009.

And officials say the number of people already living with the disease, has remained stable during the past eight years.

The cause of the decline is unclear, but changes in diet, physical activity and screening practices may play a part.

According to the CDC More than 30-million Americans are living with diabetes and a quarter don't realize they have the disease.