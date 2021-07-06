How to choose the best sunscreen or sunblock?

Dermatologists recommend using sunblock when protecting yourself from the sun. The two ingredients to look for in your sunblock are titanium dioxide and zinc oxide.

TEXAS, USA — With summer arriving, you want to protect yourself from the beaming Sun, so you need to whip out your sunscreen or sunblock.

At Basin Dermatology, Dr. Michael Caglia explains the difference between the two, "sunscreens are known as chemical protectors where they actually enter the skin they last for a couple hours and they break down with the sun. Blocks are two known chemicals titanium dioxide and zinc oxide and those are the ones that are a little bit thicker and create a white film on the skin."

Sunblock are the best choice.

"We definitely should be using some blocks as opposed to sunscreens," says Caglia, "it stays on a lot longer and doesn’t get broken down by the sun is blocking all the race UV A, B and C we’re at sunscreen is only blocking a certain race not all of them."

According to Dr. Caglia, skin cancer is more common than you think.

"One out of every three Caucasians will develop a basal cell skin cancer which is the most common in the US one out of every six will develop a basal cell that includes people of color."

It's best to use sunblocks and sunscreens year-round and be sure to use the right SPF.