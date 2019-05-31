ILLINOIS, USA — Dentists may be prescribing medication that is *not* needed.

Researchers studied antibiotic prescriptions that were filled for high-risk heart patients prior to over 168,000 dental visits.

According to national guidelines, those specific patients are the *only* ones who need antibiotics before having a dental procedure.

But, 815 of the prescriptions were provided for patients who did *not* have high-risk heart conditions.

Dentists in the western part of the country as well as in urban areas were *more* likely to write unnecessary prescriptions.