MIDLAND, Texas — The Dennis the Menace Splash Pad is closing for the rest of the season thanks to an increase in a type of medical case.

Cryptosporidiosis is caused by Cryptosporidium or "Crypto". Crypto is a parasite that causes watery diarrhea.

The city says the parasite is found within fecal matter of those infected with the parasite, and is spread either by swallowing the contaminated water or through human-to-human contact.

Midland Health and Senior Services has seen an increase in the number of cases in the area, and a common source of these cases has been the splash pad.

The Parks and Recreation Department has decided to close the splash pad for the remainder of the season to help stop the exposure from increasing.

Symptoms of the disease can last for two weeks can can include the following:

watery diarrhea

abdominal pain and cramping

dehydration

weight loss

fever

nausea and vomiting

Infected people can continue to spread the disease for several weeks following the diarrhea and should avoid activities involving recreational waters for at least two weeks.

