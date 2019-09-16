MIDLAND, Texas — Pink the Basin and the Women's Center of Odessa Regional Medical Center are holding the 5th Annual Cups for Cause run.

The run raises awareness of breast cancer and helps foster educational initiatives to embrace woman's health.

This run is family friendly and for all fitness levels. Pets are also allowed but must be on a leash or in a carrier.

Registration starts at $15 for children 12 and under and goes up to $55 for the adult 10K run.

Check-in/on-site registration is at 7:30 a.m. on September 21 at Crossroads Fellowship Church in Odessa.

For more information on the run you can visit the Facebook event.