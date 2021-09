The event will be from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on September 24

CROCKETT COUNTY, Texas — The Crockett County Civic Center will host a flu & COVID-19 vaccine clinic on September 24.

There will be no appointments required and will instead be on a first come, first serve basis.

