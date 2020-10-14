COVID-19 update from Midland Memorial Hospital

Midland Health CEO speaks on COVID-19 positivity rates, out of town patients, and vaccine in the latest press conference.

MIDLAND, Texas — On October 13, a blunt message came from Russell Meyers, the CEO of Midland Health, during a press conference.

"Throughout our region, positivity rates from COVID-19 are going up and our hospital resources are being stretched," said Meyers.

Meyers says he's unsure if the numbers are a short-term phenomenon, but they are our current reality.

"Last week we tested about 650 patients and they came back with 13.5% positive, in weeks before it's been about 600 people and around 11.5% positive.

As of October 13, there were 34 COVID-19 patients at the hospital, 20 of the patients are from outside of the community.

Meyers says this has made operations difficult, not from a space point of view, but from a staffing perspective as 20 of the hospital's employees remain quarantined.

Meyers also took the time to set the record straight on the hospital accepting out-of-town COVID-19 patients.

He says the decision is not only the right ethical decision but the law.

"Perhaps more importantly dependent on your perspective it's the law since the mid 80's its what we called EMTALA, it states that hospitals that have the capability to say yes must accept transfers from hospital with lower capabilities," said Meyers.

So with increased rates and a stretched staff, Meyers is calling on the community to act responsibly.

"This should reinforce for all of us the importance of social distancing, wearing a mask, and staying out of crowded areas with multiple people," said Meyers.

A timetable for a vaccine remains unclear.

Though when that time comes, Meyers says Midland Health has applied to be a primary distributor within the community, as the hospital has an inventory of specialized coolers that will be required to store the vaccines.