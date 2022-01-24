COVID-19 booster shots display positive impact on the omicron variant

The CDC is saying the COVID-19 booster shot doubles the protection against the omicron variant.

TEXAS, USA — With COVID-19 vaccines still remaining effective in the job to protect you from contracting the virus. Health professionals are still urging people to get their booster shots to prevent infection from variants now or in the future.

The new presence of the Omicron variant has ramped up the reasons to get boosted. Data shows that the booster shot increases the immune response.

According the the Center of Disease Control, two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine was 38% effective at keeping people out of urgent care but that was increased to more than 80% with the booster shot.

As for hospitalizations, the two doses were 50% effective on preventing hospitalizations and with a booster that number rose to 90%. "First, those who remain unvaccinated are at significantly higher risk for infection and severe COVID-19 disease. Second protection against infection and hospitalization with the Omicron variant is highest for those who are up to date with their vaccination, meaning those who are boosted when they're eligible."

How do you know if you're eligible:

If you received the Pfizer vaccine, everyone over 12 years and older are eligible. You can get the booster five months after completing your COVID-19 vaccination series.

If you received the Moderna vaccine, the booster is eligible for adults 18 and older. You can get it five months after completing your vaccine series.