Could this be the year 'Spring Forward' finally comes to an end?

Several bills in the U.S. Congress and the Texas Legislature aim to end Daylight Saving Time.

SAN ANTONIO — In just six days it is time for another clock change as we spring forward one hour and lose that hour of sleep much of us desperately need.

Our carcadian rhythm is our body's internal clock. The constant switching of time back and forth does a number to many of us.

"There's two things that I like to think about here. The first thing we're doing is we're artificially removing an hour of sleep, which of course could be problematic," said Joseph Dzierzewski, the Vice President of Research and Scientific Affairs from National Sleep Foundation.

The National Sleep Foundation says the second thing, keeping it at standard time, would be a better option for our bodies.

"In daylight saving time there's actually a bigger disconnect between our bodies internal clock and the external world where our bodies aren't really aligned as well with the daylight and nighttime cycles as they are during permanent standard time," Dzierzewski added.

On March 15, 2022 the U.S. Senate passed the "Sunshine Protection Act of 2021" which would keep us in Daylight Saving Time year-round. The bill didn't make it through the house and the President, but was re-introduced in March of 2023 by Senator Marco Rubio who called the clock change "stupid." The House also introduced it's own bill. If either passed this year, we would spring forward one more time next March and keep it there.

"They've actually done studies," Dzierzewski said. "Daylight saving time is a is a nice name, but it's actually misleading. You get more daylight during standard time."

To keep a healthy sleep pattern get enough sunlight during they day, as well as enough exercise. If you have to nap keep it short. Avoid caffeine if at all possible. Avoid using electronics in bed. Stick to a consistent sleep schedule.

"Also just prioritizing your sleep, allowing for the opportunity of seven to nine hours of sleep, so really making sure that you protect that time," Dzierzewski added.

Just this past January Texas Democratic State Rep. Vikki Goodwin proposed a bill that would let Texans decide how to handle the clock change. If that passes the Texas voters will have the final say this November.