With COVID-19 hospitalizations down, elective surgeries are picking up

Governor Gregg Abbott's order requires hospitals with low COVID-19 hospitalization rates, like in Midland and Odessa, to keep 10% of beds for virus patients.

ODESSA, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott is easing statewide restrictions on elective surgeries.

At least that's the case here in the Permian Basin.

His order states hospitals whose patients make up less than 15% of COVID-19 hospitalizations can resume elective surgeries.

Before Thursday's order, hospitals were performing a few elective surgeries but now they have the green light to go full speed ahead--finally.

“At Odessa Regional Medical Center, Medical Center Hospital, and Midland Memorial Hospital...we have seen COVID-19 hospitalizations drop over the last few weeks," said Rohith Saravanan, Odessa Regional Medical Center's Chief Medical Officer. "It’s been stable since early July when we saw a peak in hospitalizations.”

Fewer COVID hospitalizations means more elective surgeries.

“It still says reserve capacity for COVID-19," Saravanan said.

The hospitals must save 10% of their beds for COVID-19 patients.

But they can now go ahead and schedule those elective surgeries that have had to be put off since July 9, 2020.

“Elective surgeries are a tough term to understand because when you need a surgery it always feels urgent," Saravanan said. "This process helps us to expedite many of those things and get the surgeries done”

Just because you can have elective surgeries does not mean the hospitals are easing up on their visitor policy.

For details on MCH click here.

For details on ORMC click here.